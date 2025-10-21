25-year-old man pours petrol on younger brother, sets him on fire in Kochi

KOCHI: A youth allegedly poured petrol on his younger brother and set him on fire at Chottanikkara. The accused, identified as Manikyam (25) of Ambadimala, reportedly attacked his brother Manikandan during a brawl under the influence of alcohol. The victim, who suffered more than 30 per cent burn injuries, is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery.

The incident took place on Sunday night in the parking area of the Chottanikkara temple, said an officer with the Chottanikkara police station. Manikyam, who currently works in Thiruvananthapuram, had come home to celebrate Diwali.

Both brothers consumed alcohol at a nearby bar, and on their way back, their bike ran out of petrol. They bought petrol in a bottle from a nearby fuel station and returned to the temple premises. During a heated argument, Manikyam allegedly poured the petrol over Manikandan and set him ablaze.

Following the incident, we took the suspect into custody. However, no case has yet been registered, as the victim and his family are unwilling to file a complaint or give a formal statement, an officer added.