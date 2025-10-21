Decks cleared for Kochi Seaport-Airport Road expansion

KOCHI: After nearly two decades of frustrating delays, the long-stalled second phase of the Seaport-Airport Road is finally set to make progress. The HMT land in Kalamassery that was at the centre of a dispute will be handed over to the project implementation agency — Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) — on Tuesday, paving the way for the resumption of work on the vital infrastructure link.

“The two main hurdles for the second phase implementation were the pending land acquisition with regard to NAD and HMT land. Of these, we’ve already acquired the 2.4967-hectare NAD land after the state allotted Rs 32.26 crore a couple of months back. Now, we’ve been informed that the HMT land, totalling 1.6352 hectares, will be handed over to us on October 21,” a senior RBDCK official told TNIE.

The Seaport-Airport Road project, a 25.7-km road from Irumpanam to Nedumbassery, is expected to provide easier access to the airport and is being implemented in two phases. The RBDCK completed the first phase – an 11.3-km stretch from Irumpanam to Kalamassery – back in 2003. The second phase includes three sections — HMT Road-NAD Junction to Mahilalayam Junction, Mahilalayam Junction to Chowara, and Chowara to Airport Road.