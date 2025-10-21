KaBhumM exhibition in Kochi: When silence explodes

It starts with an explosion, a roar of anguish. And it ends with silence — a meditation on a grim reality that most choose to brush aside as someone else’s problem.

‘KaBhumM!!!’ at the Kerala Museum in Edappally is like an estuary, where science and art meet. The tidal current here is strong: a clarion call for people to understand the struggles of those living close to the seas.

Art installations, paintings, photographs, performances and discussions, all under one roof, draw attention to the hapless people facing the direct consequences of global warming and climate change.

For them, these are not scientific jargon. It is the haunting reality they wake up to every single day.

Curator and artist Radha Gomati struggles to sum up KaBhumM. “The word KaBhumM… it was like an enlightenment, something that struck me like lightning and left with echoes of thunder. I cannot pinpoint. It came like poignant poetry, just flowed into the deep subconscious,” she says.

As a Kochi resident and having grown up near ports in India and abroad, she has witnessed and experienced climate change and its impact on coastal communities. The philosophy of the exhibition is, therefore, deeply personal to her: “Aazhi, azhi, azhal — the sea, estuary and grief, a grief that is also a fire, burning from within.”