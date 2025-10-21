Man arrested with unlicensed firearm, explosives in Kochi

KOCHI: An inquiry into a domestic violence complaint led to the arrest of a 33-year-old man found in possession of an unlicensed firearm in Kochi on Monday. The accused, Manoj M E, belonging to Kanjikuzhy in Idukki district and currently residing at Rayamangalam in Ernakulam district, was arrested by a team of officers from the Kuruppampady police station.

A country-made gun, along with some explosives and related materials, was seized from Manoj’s residence, the police said.

The police launched the inquiry after receiving a tip-off that Manoj frequently assaulted his wife and that he owned an illegal firearm. “During our visit, his wife confirmed the domestic abuse and requested police protection. When questioned about the firearm, the accused admitted possession and we recovered the weapon from his house,” said Inspector Stepto John, the station house officer with Kuruppampady police station.

The accused told the police that the gun belonged to his late father and was brought from Idukki by bus.

Preliminary investigation suggested the weapon was intended for illegal hunting, the officer said.

Manoj has been booked under various provisions of the Arms Act, for unlawful possession and use of weapons.

The seized firearm and explosives will be produced before the authority concerned, Stepto said.

Manoj was previously booked in a narcotics case in Palakkad and had multiple complaints against him for anti-social activities. The accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Domestic violence probe led to discovery

