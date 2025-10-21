With four new tourist spots in Ernakulam, ‘Destination Challenge’ is going places

KOCHI: Kerala is seeking to meet the challenges posed by overtourism by developing and promoting lesser-known destinations. From this was born the ‘Destination Challenge’ — launched to ease pressure on major getaways from the increase in number of domestic tourists.

In Ernakulam district, out of the six destinations identified as part of the initiative, projects in four have been completed. Work at the remaining two locations is lagging due to technical issues.

According to a tourism department official, the first project that was opened to tourists in Ernakulam was in Manickamangalam, in Kalady panchayat.

“Sidewalls were constructed, guardrails installed, and a walkway built around the pond at Manickamangalam. An open gym was also set up nearby,” the official said.

He stressed that the department has been carrying out the project in association with local self-governments.

The Kodempilly Chira received a facelift under the challenge.

Silpa Sudheesh, ward member of Kodempilly in Perumbavoor, said the construction and renovation activities were carried out with funds provided by the department and the panchayat. “The department provided Rs 50 lakh, while the remaining financial needs were met by the panchayat,” she told TNIE.