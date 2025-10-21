With four new tourist spots in Ernakulam, ‘Destination Challenge’ is going places

KOCHI: Kerala is seeking to meet the challenges posed by overtourism by developing and promoting lesser-known destinations. From this was born the ‘Destination Challenge’ — launched to ease pressure on major getaways from the increase in number of domestic tourists.
In Ernakulam district, out of the six destinations identified as part of the initiative, projects in four have been completed. Work at the remaining two locations is lagging due to technical issues.
According to a tourism department official, the first project that was opened to tourists in Ernakulam was in Manickamangalam, in Kalady panchayat.
“Sidewalls were constructed, guardrails installed, and a walkway built around the pond at Manickamangalam. An open gym was also set up nearby,” the official said.
He stressed that the department has been carrying out the project in association with local self-governments.
The Kodempilly Chira received a facelift under the challenge.
Silpa Sudheesh, ward member of Kodempilly in Perumbavoor, said the construction and renovation activities were carried out with funds provided by the department and the panchayat. “The department provided Rs 50 lakh, while the remaining financial needs were met by the panchayat,” she told TNIE.
“The renovated chira was inaugurated by Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas recently. The sidewalls of the pond were constructed, tiles were laid all around its perimeter, and a cafeteria comprising a feeding room and toilets was built. Besides, a children’s park was developed nearby and pedal boats were introduced in the pond,” the ward member said.
She added that the chira's facilities provide a place to take a break and rest for visitors to nearby Paniyeli Poru.
The Chembram Kottuchira in Ayavana, near Muvattupuzha, has been another beneficiary of the initiative.
Rajan Kadakottu, vice president of Ayavana grama panchayat, said the two-acre pond was renovated and other facilities around it were constructed at a cost of Rs 1.04 crore.
“The pond is closely linked to farming activities in the panchayat. This historical importance makes the pond an ideal tourist destination.
Under the Destination Challenge, the pond was cleaned, and sidewalls and a walkway around it were constructed. An operator has been contracted to run the pedal- and row-boat services. Aqua zorbing has also been introduced at the pond,” he added.
According to him, Ayavana is offering the opportunity for tourists travelling to Idukki to take a break, besides reducing the distance of their journey by 30-32km. However, only 10% of the activity at Moolamemal Tourism Park has been completed since Railways is yet to give the no-objection certificate (NOC) for land located close to the track.
“In the case of Vayaloram, in North Paravoor, the revised estimate submitted by the grama panchayat did not contain any revenue-based components. A letter has been sent to the Maneed panchayat in August to revise the estimate by including these factors,” the department official said.
Building the Network
New destinations developed in Ernakulam district
Manickamangalam, Kalady
Mangalampuzha park
Kodempilly Chira, Vengoor
Chembram Kottuchira, Ayavana
Sites awaiting completion
Moolamemal Tourism Park
Vayaloram, N Paravoor