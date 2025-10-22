HMT, NAD land handed over for Seaport-Airport Road expansion

KOCHI: The state government has finally completed the transfer of HMT and NAD land to the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) for the long-delayed second phase of the Seaport-Airport Road, breaking a two-decade deadlock.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the handover marks a major breakthrough in resolving one of the biggest hurdles that stalled work on the crucial project connecting Irumpanam to Nedumbassery. “The land issue that held up the project for over 20 years has now been fully resolved. Construction on this stretch will begin soon,” he said, adding that the progress was the result of continuous intervention by the state government.

The HMT land at Kalamassery, a key bottleneck in the project, was formally handed over to RBDCK for developing the stretch between HMT Junction and NAD. As first reported by TNIE, the land transfer covers 1.4015 hectares from HMT in Thrikkakkara North village, acquired for `37.90 crore as per a Supreme Court directive. The compensation was deposited in a nationalised bank on the court’s instructions.

In addition, 2.4967 hectares of land from NAD (Naval Armament Depot) has also been handed over. The state government had sanctioned Rs 32.26 crore for the process, which included the Defence Ministry’s valuation of Rs 23.11 crore for the land, Rs 8.16 crore for widening the NAD-Thorapp Road, and Rs 99.43 lakh for compound wall construction.