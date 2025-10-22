Maradu municipality joins hands with ‘Aakri’ app

KOCHI: The Maradu Municipality on Tuesday tied up with waste management agency ‘Aakri’ for the proper management and disposal of biomedical waste as well as the scientifically collection of sanitary waste, including diapers.

Now, biomedical waste such as napkins, diapers, gloves, urine bags and expired medicines will be collected from households and institutions within the local body.

“The project is being implemented to prevent serious disasters caused by dumping waste such as diapers on the banks of rivers and roadsides. Municipality residents should cooperate with the project,” said municipality chairman Antony Ashanparambil.

Residents can pay a user fee of Rs 45 per kg and book waste collection via ‘Aakri’ app. The waste will be collected from home on the days of booking. Booking can also be made from the toll-free number 08031405048. Once the municipality approves the project, a system for collecting biomedical waste from homes at subsidised rates will be put in place.

Know-how