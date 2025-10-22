Metro Phase II: Collector directs officials to finish land acquisition

KOCHI: Ernakulam Collector G Priyanka on Tuesday directed the officials to complete the land acquisition for the second phase of the Kochi Metro project within the stipulated time. She issued the directive while reviewing the progress of land acquisition for various stations coming up along the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium–Kakkanad Infopark stretch of the Kochi Metro Phase-II corridor.

The collector instructed officials to fix clear timelines for completing the land acquisition for the proposed stations at Chembumukku and Padamugal. She also directed the departments concerned to initiate necessary action to remove encroachments on puramboke land as part of the canal rejuvenation projects at Chilavannur and Edappally.

She said the land acquisition process for sewage treatment plants proposed at Moolepadam, Puravankara, Pipeline, Kathrikadavu, and BTS Road must also be completed promptly.

Officials from the Kochi Metro Rail Limited and the survey and revenue departments attended the review meeting held at the Kakkanad collectorate.