Stadium shop owners in dark on rent waiver as closure deadline nears

KOCHI: With the deadline to vacate just four days away, shop owners operating in the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium complex in Kaloor are staring at uncertainty. They are unsure about rent waivers and compensation as they prepare to down shutters ahead of the high-voltage Argentina-Australia friendly, tentatively scheduled on November 17.

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) had directed all shop owners in complex to vacate and close their establishments from October 25 to November 20 to make way for security and beautification works ahead of the international match. More than 200 shops operating in the GCDA-owned premises will remain closed during the period.

“We have to vacate in a few days, but there’s still no word on rent waiver or loss compensation. We have loans to repay, staff salaries are pending. The uncertainty is worrying,” said Anu Chandrasekhar, executive member of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Lessees Association.