Break with the past: Kochi Biennale to miss Aspinwall charm this time

KOCHI: For the first time since its inception in 2012, Kochi Muziris Biennale will not have Aspinwall House as its main venue, and if sources are to be believed, another DLF property, the Cabral Yard, will also be out of bounds for the sixth edition of Kochi’s prestigious global art event. Even as the Biennale is all set to take off from December 12, 2025, the absence of Aspinwall House from the list of venues will be a big miss. However, as per the initial list, Biennale 2025-26 will have 22 venues.

Over the years, the heritage building has been in the news, since there has been a growing demand from various quarters that the state government should buy Aspinwall House from DLF India, a real estate company.

According to K V Thomas, Special Representative of the Government of Kerala in New Delhi, the negotiations have not been abandoned. “The state government is still ready for negotiations, and the high-level team entrusted with the job is looking into means to break the deadlock,” he said. However, Biennale won’t be waiting for the acquisition to happen, he added. “The event will go ahead as scheduled,” said the special representative.

The sixth edition will see one venue set up on the 1.26 acres of government land near Aspinwall House. In the first four editions, the DLF had given Aspinwall House and Cabral Yard to KBF for free. However, after the negotiations between the state government and DLF failed to materialise into a sale, in the fifth edition, the properties were given to KBF on lease by DLF.