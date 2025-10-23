Cardamom livens up Maradu police station in Kochi, but cops suffer security headache

KOCHI: The Maradu police station now has the aromatic ambience of a cardamom trading centre, courtesy of the 10 sacks of the ‘Queen of Spices’ seized as evidence in a `81-lakh armed robbery case.

However, instead of providing a pleasant feeling, the 578kg of cardamom has become a headache for the cops. Not only have the sacks taken up a lot of space in the already cramped police station, but the pricey consignment also requires 24-hour security.

Priced at nearly `2,500 per kilogram and worth around `14 lakh in total, these sacks are now under CCTV surveillance, an officer with the police station said. “This is to prevent any tampering of the sacks,” he said.

The cops have found themselves in a tight spot as they have to protect the cardamom from humans as well as the vagaries of nature. “Potential damage from storage conditions, like moisture or even natural weight loss, can be construed as negligence on our part,” the officer pointed out.

Highlighting the fragility of the situation, a senior officer with the Kochi city police said the consignment should be treated like perishable goods and immediate action needs to be taken to safely dispose it of.