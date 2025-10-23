Ex-CISF staff can buy liquor from central canteens: Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that retired CISF personnel are entitled to purchase liquor through the Central Liquor Management System from the CRPF Liquor Canteen or any other liquor canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Justice N Nagaresh issued the order on a petition filed by the CISF Ex-Service Welfare Association, Ernakulam, seeking a directive to grant liquor canteen facilities to ex-CISF personnel residing in Kerala.

The petitioners argued that the Kerala government had, in 2013, permitted the BSF Canteen in Thiruvananthapuram and the CRPF Canteen in Pallippuram to possess, sell, and distribute Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to serving and retired BSF and CRPF personnel.

However, ex-CISF and ex-ITBP personnel were not allowed to purchase liquor from either the Pallippuram CRPF Camp or the Thiruvananthapuram BSF Camp.

The court observed that when liquor is supplied through canteens to retired personnel of other CAPFs, denying the same benefit to retired CISF personnel is grossly discriminatory.