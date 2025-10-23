Kerala roads are now a health emergency

KOCHI: Kerala’s roads are becoming a major source of neurosurgical emergencies. Unlike other injuries, a head injury can result in long-term disability or death.

A study in northern Kerala highlighted that a staggering number of road accident victims are two-wheeler drivers. And a large percentage of them were not wearing a helmet. This failure to use a basic safety device transforms a survivable crash into a life-altering or fatal event.

Trauma care

The immediate care provided to a head injury victim is critical. Delay of even a few minutes can significantly worsen the outcome. The standard of care for a severe head injury typically involves a multi-pronged approach:

Pre-hospital care: This begins at the accident site with first responders and the public. Proper handling and transport of the patient are crucial to prevent further damage.

Emergency diagnosis: A CT scan is the first step to identify internal bleeding, swelling, or skull fractures.

Surgical interventions: Depending on the severity, surgical procedures are sometimes necessary. Common interventions include:

Craniotomy: To remove a part of the skull to relieve pressure from the brain caused by swelling or a blood clot (hematoma).