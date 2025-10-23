Row over ‘obscene’ art turns ugly: Work by international artist vandalised at Kochi exhibition

KOCHI: A day after an artwork by Algerian-French artist Hanan Benammar was allegedly torn down at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, police have launched a probe into what the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi has described as a “blatant act of intolerance.”
The incident occurred around 7 pm on Wednesday, when P.H. Hochimin, a Kochi-based sculptor, and his associate, Sudhamshu, allegedly entered the gallery, vandalised the artwork, and livestreamed the act on Facebook.
The destroyed linocut print, titled ‘Go Eat Your Dad’, was part of ‘Estranged Geographies’, an ongoing international exhibition organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Akademi.
What appears to have provoked the attackers was the Malayalam translation of the artwork, which, according to protesting artists, used “crude and offensive” language.
“The Malayalam words printed alongside the piece were abusive and inappropriate for public display,” said artists associated with the group that had been objecting to the work since the exhibition opened on October 18.
The section of artists had earlier accused Benammar’s work of being obscene, arguing that the translation of the title ‘Go Eat Your Dad’ and the insults printed on linocuts amounted to public abuse.
However, the artist’s note accompanying the work explained that it was meant to highlight racist, nationalist, and xenophobic remarks she faced both online and offline from far-right groups in Norway.
Benammar, who has exhibited globally, has reportedly faced similar criticism elsewhere, though not acts of vandalism.
“This is not a protest; it is vandalism,” said Murali Cheeroth, Chairperson of the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi. “Disagreement should lead to dialogue, not destruction. We have filed a formal complaint with the police, and the damage is being assessed.”
Curated by Anushka Rajendran and Damian Christinger, the exhibition features works by seven international artists exploring themes of identity, displacement, and belonging.