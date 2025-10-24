CSL delivers 1st anti-submarine water craft to Navy

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard (CSL) delivered ‘Mahe’, the first of the eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) being built for the Indian Navy on Thursday.

The acceptance form was signed by Commanding Officer (Designate) Commander Amit Chandra Choubey and Cochin Shipyard Director (Operations) S Harikrishnan, in the presence of Western Naval Command Chief Staff Officer Rear Admiral R Adhisrinivasan, Warship Production Superintendent Commodore Anup Menon and other senior officials of the Indian Navy and CSL.

The warship has been designed and constructed as per the classification rules of Det Norske Veritas (DNV). The 78m-long ship is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination.

The ship has been designed for underwater surveillance, search and rescue operations and low intensity maritime operations (LIMO). The ship is capable of undertaking anti-submarine warfare operations in coastal waters and has advanced mine laying capabilities.