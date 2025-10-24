Vandalism of art: Creator decries ‘violence against expression’

KOCHI: A day after her artwork was vandalised at an exhibition in the city, Algerian-French artist Hanan Benammar broke her silence, calling for “urgent reflection on the safety of artists” and condemning what she described as “an act of violence against expression.” Her response came even as a local sculptor who admitted to wrecking the piece — a linocut print titled Go Eat Your Dad — defended his action, alleging that the Malayalam translation of the text was obscene and “insulted local sensibilities”.

The incident, which has sent ripples through the art community, has once again brought to the fore the growing unease over artistic freedom and the rising intolerance towards provocative expression. While Hanan, who is based in Oslo, Norway said her work was intended as “a response to silencing and censorship,” objectors insisted they were reacting to what they viewed as indecent content.

“My work was actually a response to the silencing, tone policing, and attempts of censorship I experienced in my practice as an artist. It is the only work that was attacked — and that says a lot about the difficult times we live in,” Hanan said on Thursday, thanking fellow artists and organisers for their support.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Central police registered a case for criminal trespass and mischief under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

Speaking to reporters, Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth vigorously criticised the vandalism. “Disagreements can always be voiced, and within a democratic system there are platforms to address such concerns — but never through acts of vandalism or violence. This is a clear display of intolerance,” he said.