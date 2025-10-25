More foreigners thronging Kerala for therapeutic wellness services

KOCHI: Kerala has witnessed a significant rise in the number of foreign nationals seeking medical treatment and therapeutic wellness services in the state.

The ayurvedic medical value tourism in Kerala has generated an income of Rs 13,500 crore in 2024 compared to Rs 10,800 crore in 2023, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Kerala.

Around 60 to 70% of the foreign tourists visiting the state opt for ayurvedic treatment or wellness programmes.

“In 2024, 7.4 lakh foreign nationals visited the state, while the number was 6.49 lakh in 2023,” according to the data released by CII.

Announcing the seventh edition of the Global Ayurveda Summit and Expo and the 12th edition of the Kerala Health Tourism International Conference and Exhibition in Kochi on Friday, Dr S Saji Kumar, managing director of Dhathri Ayurveda and chairman of CII Kerala Health Tourism, said: “The number of ayurveda centres catering to foreign nationals increased to 550 in 2024 from 460 in 2023. The turnover through health tourism has also increased. With NABH accreditation, better infrastructure and talent, we can position Kerala as a global destination for ayurveda, therapeutic wellness, and manufacturing.”

Dr P V Louis, managing director of Medical Trust Hospital, said the aim should be to bring 10% of foreign nationals to the state.

“The state government has also taken initiatives to bring at least 10% of the medical tourists in India to Kerala. With world-class doctors, infrastructure and talented nurses, we can do better,” he said, adding that the state has more medical tourists from the Maldives and Oman.