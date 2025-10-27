Kochi Spice Coast Marathon: Twin babies make marathon ‘debut’

KOCHI: The 10th edition of the Spice Coast Marathon in Kochi on Sunday witnessed a cute moment as 10-month-old twins Samyukta and Akshara made their marathon ‘debut’.

Believed to be the youngest participants in the event’s history, the twins, children of Captain Anshul Sharon of Air India Express and Priyadarshani, completed the 5-km ‘Run for Fun’ with their entire family as they pushed the infants along in their stroller.

“We participated in the marathon because it’s the 10th edition and our children are 10 months old. Anshul and I are also marathoners. I’m also an ultracyclist and was the first runner-up in the 42-kilometre full marathon at the same event in 2023,” Priyadarshani said.

The twins’ grandfather, Rajbir, is also an accomplished marathoner and cyclist. Both grandparents and parents accompanied the little ones, turning their first marathon experience into a memorable family milestone. The sight of the tiny participants crossing the finish line surely melted hearts.