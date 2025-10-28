Congress alleges ‘shady deal’ in Kaloor stadium renovation amid ‘Messi’ affair

KOCHI: Adding to the ‘Messi’ affair, the Congress on Monday levelled serious charges against the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), accusing the Left-led planning and development authority of “shady deals” behind the renovation of the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) International Stadium in Kaloor, undertaken for the now-cancelled football match featuring Argentina.

The GCDA, however, was quick to refute the charges, stating that it handed over the stadium for renovation activities considering the planned international friendly in November and that the work would be completed within that window. “The ISL (Indian Super League) matches will be held in Kochi in December,” the GCDA said in a statement.

Earlier, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden questioned the “transparency and the future” of the GCDA-owned stadium, especially after the Argentine Football Association confirmed the world champions will not play in Kerala next month. He accused the GCDA of engaging in a “shady deal” under the guise of the promised Messi visit.

Hibi shot off a letter to the GCDA chairperson, demanding the disclosure of details of the pact signed with sponsor Anto Augustine and sought public access to the renovation project’s tender documents. He alleged that the Sports Kerala Foundation, which entered into the agreement with GCDA, lacked the technical expertise to undertake large-scale stadium development. As part of the work, trees were felled and construction was carried out in violation of existing norms, he said.

He also said, “The only revenue available to maintain the stadium was the rent from Kerala Blasters. Now that the Blasters are also moving out, what will be the future of Kerala’s first international football stadium?”