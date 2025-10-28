Kochi corporation plans to turn old office into a museum showcasing Kochi history

KOCHI: As the new Kochi corporation office is set to be functional at Marine Drive in a few weeks, the council has decided to entrust the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-hed) with the task of preparing a plan to convert the old building on Park Avenue into a museum showcasing the history of the city and the civic body as well as the contributions of past mayors.

Mayor M Anilkumar proposed to retain the old structure while removing later additions to the building and suggested allocating a portion of the building for C-hed’s office.

The next council, to be elected in the upcoming elections, will review and finalise the plan.

“The museum will introduce future generations to the mayors who led the Kochi corporation and their contributions. We can entrust C-hed with the preparation of a plan to convert the old building into a museum. We may have to make changes to the current structure,” the mayor said.