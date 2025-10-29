Group entered JLN stadium forcibly, GCDA complains

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that a group of people entered the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor without permission on Tuesday. Shary M V, the GCDA secretary, emailed the complaint to the Kochi city police commissioner following the incident.

According to the complaint, the security guards at the stadium intimated the GCDA officials about a group of people, including mediapersons, having forcibly entered the venue around 6pm.

The complaint stated that the trespassers entered the ground, where the revamping of the turf is in the final stages to facilitate the hosting of an international football match.

Saying that such unauthorised entry could damage the turf, causing significant financial loss, the GCDA requested immediate action to ensure the protection and security of the stadium and its premises.