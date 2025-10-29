Kerala High Court dismisses appeal against parking fee collection at Lulu Mall

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court dismissed an appeal challenging the collection of parking fees by Lulu International Shopping Mall in Kochi.

The Division Bench also upheld the a Single-Judge’s order that it is within the mall owner’s prerogative to levy parking fees from visitors provided the mall owner holds a municipal licence for such activity. The court issued the order while dismissing the appeal filed by Bosco Louis of Kalamassery challenging the single judge’s order.

The Kalamassery Municipality had earlier informed the High Court that Lulu Mall has been granted a licence to collect parking fees.

As per the Kerala Municipality Rules, the municipality granted permission for services including “Pay and Park.”

Lulu pointed out before the High Court that parking facilities at the Edappally Lulu Mall — including the basement parking and multi-level car parking areas — are provided with the best amenities and high levels of safety. The mall also stated that building tax is paid to the municipality inclusive of the parking areas.