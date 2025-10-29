Pink Line expected to push monthly Kochi Metro ridership to 50 lakh

KOCHI: The opening of Kochi Metro’s 11.2-kilometre Pink Line from JLN Stadium in Kaloor to Infopark in Kakkanad -- scheduled for next year -- is expected to influence the travelling habits of Kochiites in a major way. According to a Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) estimate, around 20 lakh additional commuters per month will use the urban transport system on the commissioning of the Phase 2 corridor, signalling a key shift from the use of private vehicles.

This is even as the current average metro ridership in the entire first phase -- the 28.125-km corridor from Aluva to Tripunithura -- is 30 lakh commuters per month, with Kochi Metro witnessing a record ridership of 34,10,250 in August, 2025. “We expect the monthly ridership to rise to 50 lakh commuters after the commissioning of the entire Pink Line,” a metro spokesperson said.

KMRL is making determined strides to open the first five stations, up to Padamugal, and launch services in the sector by next June. The target is to commission the entire Phase 2 corridor by December 2026.

“It is too early to provide a firm ridership estimate for the first five stations. The final decision on whether Infopark trains will terminate at JLN or continue towards destinations like Tripunithura is still pending, contingent on future traffic studies,” the official said.

The KMRL authorities will conduct another passenger traffic study to decide whether to extend the Infopark line trains beyond the convergence station (with Blue Line) of JLN Stadium. “The possible options are those stations which have the interchanging facility, like Maharaja’s, Kadavanthra, Vyttila and Tripunithura,” he added.