Pink Line expected to push monthly Kochi Metro ridership to 50 lakh

KOCHI: The opening of Kochi Metro’s 11.2-kilometre Pink Line from JLN Stadium in Kaloor to Infopark in Kakkanad -- scheduled for next year -- is expected to influence the travelling habits of Kochiites in a major way. According to a Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) estimate, around 20 lakh additional commuters per month will use the urban transport system on the commissioning of the Phase 2 corridor, signalling a key shift from the use of private vehicles.
This is even as the current average metro ridership in the entire first phase -- the 28.125-km corridor from Aluva to Tripunithura -- is 30 lakh commuters per month, with Kochi Metro witnessing a record ridership of 34,10,250 in August, 2025. “We expect the monthly ridership to rise to 50 lakh commuters after the commissioning of the entire Pink Line,” a metro spokesperson said.
KMRL is making determined strides to open the first five stations, up to Padamugal, and launch services in the sector by next June. The target is to commission the entire Phase 2 corridor by December 2026.
“It is too early to provide a firm ridership estimate for the first five stations. The final decision on whether Infopark trains will terminate at JLN or continue towards destinations like Tripunithura is still pending, contingent on future traffic studies,” the official said.
The KMRL authorities will conduct another passenger traffic study to decide whether to extend the Infopark line trains beyond the convergence station (with Blue Line) of JLN Stadium. “The possible options are those stations which have the interchanging facility, like Maharaja’s, Kadavanthra, Vyttila and Tripunithura,” he added.
The crossing challenge
KMRL has speeded up the work on the Infopark corridor to meet the June 30, 2026, deadline. The Pink Line, though, presents two major civil engineering challenges: the crossing over NH 66 Palarivattom flyover and over the Aluva metro line near Kurishupally.
Also, the proposed Edappally-Aroor elevated highway is to be constructed at a height of 32 metres above the Palarivattom flyover and the upcoming metro viaduct. Hence, the work calls for coordinated efforts between the National Highways Authority of India and KMRL.
The intricate crossing of one metro track over the other at Kurishupally a short distance from the JLN Stadium station promises to be a “visual treat”. The Infopark-bound ‘up’ line will need to soar above the existing Phase I (Aluva-Tripunithura) track to continue towards Kakkanad. The returning ‘down’ line will run parallel to the existing track on the other side, thus avoiding the need for a second overpass.
The civil work in the Phase 2 corridor have witnessed significant progress. The first U-girder was placed over the pillars on the Infopark Expressway on October 24, marking the transition from piling and pillar work to the actual viaduct construction.
So far, 65 pillars have been built and over a thousand piles for the viaduct and stations have been completed. The casting yard is also busy, having finished 100 U-girders, 72 A-girders, and 100 pier caps.
Pink Line on track
Tenders already awarded: For construction of viaduct, stations, entry/exit gates
Tenders at evaluation stage: Architecture and track work
Tenders floated: For traction work. Several companies have submitted bids and the evaluation process will start soon
Tenders yet to be awarded: Telecom, signalling. The tenders for the work, the last stage of construction, are expected to be invited in one and a half months’ time