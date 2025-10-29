Zoho Corp 1st to rent an entire floor at coworking facility at Ernakulam metro station

KOCHI: Zoho Corporation -- an Indian multinational technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based business software, including productivity, customer relationship management (CRM), and other business management tools -- became the first firm to rent an entire floor of the newly inaugurated coworking space ‘i by Infopark’ at the Ernakulam South metro station building.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday handed over the permission certificate to Tony G Thomas, co-founder of Zoho Corporation, at the Kinfra International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in Kakkanad. This is Zoho’s second facility in the state and the first in Kochi.

According to Infopark sources, the MNC has taken the entire fourth floor of the seven-story building.

“Each floor has a space of 6,350 sq ft, and Zoho might be using the space for its solutioning and business development wing,” a source said.

The corporation’s first facility in the state is its research and development centre at Neduvathoor, Kottarakara, in Kollam district. The rural location aligned with Zoho’s strategy of setting up offices outside major urban hubs. The centre was officially opened in July this year by the chief minister. The facility concentrates on R&D in cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence and robotics.