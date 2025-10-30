Flat owners allege harassment over sewage treatment plant mandate in Kochi

KOCHI: Facing a court-mandated deadline to install sewage treatment plants (STPs), residents of 71 apartment complexes in the city have accused authorities of “harassment” and “intimidation.” They argue that constructing an STP, which costs over Rs 40 lakh upfront and also involves steep monthly maintenance fees, is neither spatially nor financially feasible at many buildings, especially older ones that are squeezed for space.

On Monday, the high-level study group constituted by the Kerala High Court to examine the issue of canal pollution in Kochi linked to the lack of STPs in 71 apartment complexes submitted its report.

The report, which thoroughly studied the sewage treatment network in the city, plans that are currently underway and petitions filed by apartment owners, concludes that the 71 apartments, currently in dispute with the Pollution Control Board (PCB) for not implementing STPs on their premises, have to follow the order to construct their own STPs by February 28, 2026.

Many of the 71 complexes targeted by PCB’s July 28, 2025, order threatening disconnection of electricity connections insist that the financial and logistical burden is insurmountable. They also question the urgency of the mandate, at a time when citywide centralised sewage projects are already in motion.

“If the centralised sewage network projects in the city are to be commissioned in the next three to five years, why should authorities pressurise apartment owners to build individual STPs by next year. There are several other alternatives that can be implemented in the meantime by authorities to help apartment owners who struggle with land and financial constraints. Why are they not looking into such possibilities,” said Abdu Edassery, a civil engineer and district committee member of the Apartment Owners APEX Association.