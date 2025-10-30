IndiGo ordered to pay Rs 1.22 lakh for offloading passenger over seat issue

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed IndiGo Airlines to pay Rs 1.22 lakh as compensation to T P Salim Kumar, deputy commissioner of customs at Kochi airport, for offloading him from a flight.

The Commission’s Bench issued the order on a complaint filed by Salim Kumar, who, at the time of filing the case, was serving as the general manager of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (SUPPLYCO). Earlier, he had served in various offices of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in Mumbai, and being a frequent traveller between Mumbai and Kochi, he regularly availed the services of IndiGo Airlines.

The issue arose when he was offloaded after boarding due to an “operational seat issue” and re-accommodated later, on December 14, 2019. The complainant booked an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kochi, paying Rs 12,447 and was allotted a seat.

After boarding, he alone was directed to deboard, with the airline citing an “operational/technical issue”. The airline assured him of a full refund, confirmed accommodation on the next flight the same day, and rest and food facilities. However, the promised accommodation was not honoured. He was rebooked only on another flight at 12.25 am on December 15.

Although lounge access was provided, he was asked at the time of boarding to pay Rs 2,150 for items allegedly outside the lounge entitlement. The airline later offered a Rs 10,000 travel voucher and subsequently Rs 10,000 as ex gratia compensation, both of which he refused as inadequate. He sought a refund of the fare and charges, and compensation for humiliation, mental agony, and costs.