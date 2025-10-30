Police issue lookout notice to trace missing businessman in Kochi

KOCHI: The Nedumbassery police on Wednesday have issued a lookout notice to trace Suraj Lama, a Bengaluru resident who went missing from Cochin International Airport earlier this month.

Acting on a Kerala High Court directive, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under Aluva DySP T R Rajesh to intensify the probe, said a source with the Ernakulam Rural police.

The High Court has directed the investigation team to consider the inputs provided by Suraj’s son Santon Lama, during the ongoing probe. Santon had approached the court as part of his efforts to trace his father.

His counsel submitted that he has been receiving leads from various individuals regarding his father’s whereabouts.

“We construe the petitioner to be part of the investigation, and therefore order the investigating officer to take him into confidence and pursue every lead he provides. For this purpose, the officers shall make necessary visits to the petitioner’s house as and when required,” the court observed.

Suraj, a longtime hotelier at Kuwait, reportedly went missing from the airport on October 5, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials have urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Nedumbassery police station at 9497990077 or 9497987128.