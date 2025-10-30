Student caught in hijab row joins new school in Kochi

KOCHI: Putting to rest the uncertainty over her studies, the Class 8 student who was reprimanded by the management of St Rita’s Public School, Palluruthy, in Ernakulam district for wearing a hijab, joined another school on Wednesday.

According to her father, P M Anas, she joined Dawn Public School, a CBSE school under a Muslim management in Palluruthy.

The girl’s younger brother, a Class 5 student, also shifted to the new school.

In a Facebook post, Anas wrote that his daughter had started attending a new school, upholding her dignity.

“She will study in a school where she will be sure that no student will be frightened by seeing the cloth measuring 3/4th of a metre covering her head. We are grateful to the people who stood with us during the crisis. Let the children continue their journey in a world with a diversity of colours,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, two other students of St Rita’s School have also shifted to a government-aided school in Palluruthy.