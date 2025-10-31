Shop owners want speedy completion of JLN stadium revamp

KOCHI: Amid allegations and confusion surrounding the revamp work at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Kaloor Stadium Shop Owners Association on Thursday expressed its concern over the delay in completing the renovation work. The allegations should not affect the renovation work, the association said.

“We cooperated with the renovation work because improving the stadium’s facility in line with FIFA standards would benefit us. A multi-layered security system, gates and a parking area have been planned there. However, once the Argentina match was postponed, the work slowed down.

We don’t think it will be completed before November 30,” Shop Owners Association secretary Jacob Raju said. The shops in the stadium were asked to close down for a month from October 25. It was later postponed to October 29, and the notification was revoked by the GCDA on October 28.“Pollution and waterlogging increased after the renovation work started.