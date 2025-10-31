Shop owners want speedy completion of JLN stadium revamp

KOCHI: Amid allegations and confusion surrounding the revamp work at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Kaloor Stadium Shop Owners Association on Thursday expressed its concern over the delay in completing the renovation work. The allegations should not affect the renovation work, the association said.
“We cooperated with the renovation work because improving the stadium’s facility in line with FIFA standards would benefit us. A multi-layered security system, gates and a parking area have been planned there. However, once the Argentina match was postponed, the work slowed down.
We don’t think it will be completed before November 30,” Shop Owners Association secretary Jacob Raju said. The shops in the stadium were asked to close down for a month from October 25. It was later postponed to October 29, and the notification was revoked by the GCDA on October 28.“Pollution and waterlogging increased after the renovation work started.
The main entrance to the stadium is closed. It has affected our businesses. Also, many shops temporarily shifted to other locations. As the stadium is hybrid, sports activities and commercial operations are equally important. We want the work to be completed at the earliest,” said Anu Chandrasekhar, executive member of the association.
The Congress had levelled serious charges against the GCDA and questioned the transparency in the renovation work and the future of the GCDA-owned stadium. “We are concerned that unnecessary allegations may delay the completion of the work. We are willing to cooperate with the work and request the authority concerned to complete it on time,” Jacob said.
CPM district secretary, A Satheesh, responded to the allegations on Thursday. “When international matches are held in our state, it is going to benefit our state and the city. Congress is trying to obstruct it,” he told reporters.