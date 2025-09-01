Wild elephant rescued from well in Kochi; residents protest official apathy

KOCHI: A wild elephant fell into a deep well at a private property at Kottappady in Kothamangalam, sparking a standoff between local residents and forest department officials. The elephant, a young tusker, was saved after a portion of the well’s wall was demolished, allowing the distressed animal to walk out.
The tusker, around 10 years old, fell into a well, used for drinking purposes, at the compound of Varghese, a native of Vadakkumbhagom near Kottappady, on Saturday night. However, the residents found the elephant only on Sunday morning. The villagers alleged that the forest department was not doing enough to address the growing threat from wild animals that frequently raid their crops and damage property. The villagers’ frustration, fuelled by what they perceive as department inaction, led them to block rescue operations, demanding a long-term solution to the human-wildlife conflict.
“We launched the rescue operation in the morning itself, but it was delayed due to protests by the residents, who were demanding the setting up of a solar fence at the forest border to prevent the intrusion of wild animals,” a forest official said.
Divisional forest officer Santhosh Kumar held talks with the protestors and the landowner, following which the rescue operation was resumed around 10.30 am. However, it was again suspended following the intervention of MLA Antony John who demanded a permanent solution for the frequent wildlife intrusions in the region.
The situation finally de-escalated with the arrival of District Collector G Priyanka, who engaged with the protesting villagers and assured them that the administration would take immediate and effective measures to prevent further incidents. Among the steps promised were the construction of solar fences and other deterrents to keep wild animals away from residential areas and agricultural land. The operation resumed by 12.30 pm.
A sum of Rs 1 lakh was promised to the landowner as compensation for the demolition and he finally consented to continue the rescue operation.
Forest officials, aided by local volunteers and fire and rescue services personnel, used heavy machinery to carefully break down a side of the well. The elephant, visibly exhausted but unharmed, was then guided out of the well and into the nearby forest, bringing an end to the tense situation.
A similar incident was reported from Kottappady in April 2024, when a wild elephant fell into a well in a rubber plantation there. The animal was rescued after a 16-hour operation in which an earthmover was used to construct a ramp for it to climb out.