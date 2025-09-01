Wild elephant rescued from well in Kochi; residents protest official apathy

Divisional forest officer Santhosh Kumar held talks with the protestors and the landowner, following which the rescue operation was resumed around 10.30 am. However, it was again suspended following the intervention of MLA Antony John who demanded a permanent solution for the frequent wildlife intrusions in the region.

The situation finally de-escalated with the arrival of District Collector G Priyanka, who engaged with the protesting villagers and assured them that the administration would take immediate and effective measures to prevent further incidents. Among the steps promised were the construction of solar fences and other deterrents to keep wild animals away from residential areas and agricultural land. The operation resumed by 12.30 pm.

A sum of Rs 1 lakh was promised to the landowner as compensation for the demolition and he finally consented to continue the rescue operation.

Forest officials, aided by local volunteers and fire and rescue services personnel, used heavy machinery to carefully break down a side of the well. The elephant, visibly exhausted but unharmed, was then guided out of the well and into the nearby forest, bringing an end to the tense situation.

A similar incident was reported from Kottappady in April 2024, when a wild elephant fell into a well in a rubber plantation there. The animal was rescued after a 16-hour operation in which an earthmover was used to construct a ramp for it to climb out.