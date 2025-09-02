Kerala court bars actor Soubin Shahir’s Dubai trip to attend event

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Magistrate Court denied permission to actor Soubin Shahir to travel abroad to attend an international award function scheduled to be held in Dubai. The court rejected the actor’s plea in connection with the ongoing financial fraud case related to the film Manjummel Boys.

Soubin had approached the magistrate court and sought permission to attend ‘SIIMA Awards’, an international award function, scheduled to be held on September 5 and 6. However, the prosecution opposed the request, stating that the financial fraud case is still in its preliminary stage and that a key witness in the case is currently in Dubai. The prosecution argued that this could lead to possible witness tampering.

A similar plea filed by Shaun Antony, co-producer of Manjummel Boys, was also dismissed by the court. The case stems from a complaint filed by Aroor native Siraj Valiyathara, who alleged that the producers of Parava Films failed to give him the promised share of profits from the film.