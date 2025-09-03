No lapse in amusement ride accident: Civic body
KOCHI: The Tripunithura municipality has clarified that there was no security lapse in the incident in which a 33-year-old man fell off a ‘pirate ship’ ride at the Athachamayam Grounds on Monday.
The civic body stated that the amusement park was granted permission only after submitting all necessary clearances.
“The amusement park was set up by DJ Amusements, an event organiser based in Palakkad, as part of the Onam celebrations. We ensured all required safety and security measures from our end. The Public Performance Rights (PTR) licence was issued after thoroughly reviewing approvals from the police department, fire and safety department, electrical inspectorate, and other relevant authorities,” said Rema Santhosh, Tripunithura municipality chairperson.
Following the incident,we summoned the event organisers and issued a show-cause notice. During the preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that the youth involved in the accident was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and had attempted to step out of the ride before it came to a complete stop, she said.
A source with the organisers confirmed that the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Monday. Vishnu of Tripunithura was on the ride with his friends when he fell. He was initially taken to the taluk hospital and later shifted to Wellcare Hospital in Chilavannoor. His condition is currently stable, he added.
However, friends and relatives of the injured alleged that the accident was due to poor safety measures, particularly pointing out the lack of a crossbar on the ride.