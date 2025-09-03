No lapse in amusement ride accident: Civic body

KOCHI: The Tripunithura municipality has clarified that there was no security lapse in the incident in which a 33-year-old man fell off a ‘pirate ship’ ride at the Athachamayam Grounds on Monday.

The civic body stated that the amusement park was granted permission only after submitting all necessary clearances.

“The amusement park was set up by DJ Amusements, an event organiser based in Palakkad, as part of the Onam celebrations. We ensured all required safety and security measures from our end. The Public Performance Rights (PTR) licence was issued after thoroughly reviewing approvals from the police department, fire and safety department, electrical inspectorate, and other relevant authorities,” said Rema Santhosh, Tripunithura municipality chairperson.