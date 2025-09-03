Online fraudsters strike again, three lose over Rs 85.5 lakh

KOCHI: Close on the heels of the registration of a case in which a Kochi-based pharmaceutical company owner lost Rs 25 crore in an online investment scam, a series of online investment frauds were reported across the city on Tuesday. Three individuals, including senior citizens, collectively lost over Rs 85.5 lakh in the same type of online investment fraud scheme. The victims include a resident of Udayamperoor, who lost Rs 65.45 lakh, while residents of Thrikkakara and Elamakkara lost Rs 12.5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh, respectively.

In all cases, the victims were duped by fraudsters who promised very high returns on investments, said a source with Kochi city police.

The Udayamperoor resident, a senior citizen, was targeted by fraudsters who promised 8–15% profit through pre-market trading in Indian and US stock markets. After convincing the victim, he was added to a WhatsApp group managed by four administrators, where an individual posing as ‘Arya’ began sending promotional messages. The victim was then directed to download a fake trading app named ‘Cantillon Capital’ via a suspicious link shared in the group.

“Through this platform, the accused convinced the victim to invest a large sum of money. He ended up transferring Rs 65.54 lakh through 16 transactions between July and August 2025,” said an officer with Udayamperoor police station.

In the second case, a 37-year-old man, originally from Kottappuram in Kollam, and now residing in Kanayannur, was tricked after he clicked on an Instagram advertisement promoting low-cost online trading lessons.