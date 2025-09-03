Survey process for coastal highway begins in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Survey procedures have begun in Ernakulam district for the construction of the coastal highway. On August 28, the government issued an order to start the procedures for the second phase of the project in the district. The second phase -- from Vypeen to Munambam -- will be implemented before the first phase, which is from South Chellanam to Fort Kochi. Pre-survey procedures like document collection have begun while the field work will start immediately after Onam, according to revenue department officials.

“The survey for the second phase, from Puthuvype to Munambam, has begun in line with the government order,” an official said.

“The gazette notification on the property details of each of the landowners has already been issued and the survey stones were laid a year ago.”

He said surveyors are being assigned now.

“Also, work like identifying spots where bends will be required, changing alignment, and other aspects of road construction is currently under way,” the official said.

Besides land estimation, the categorisation of land and value estimation have also begun simultaneously.