Kochi traffic rerouting gets government approval; new curbs at Edappally, Vyttila junctions

KOCHI: The rerouting of traffic at major choke points, proposed by the Kochi City police, has been formally approved by the transport minister, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has informed the Kerala High Court.
The revisions were adopted following no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the PWD (NH) central circle, and the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), according to a report on traffic congestion at Edappally and Vyttila junctions that was submitted to the court.
In clearing the proposal, the minister also made some modifications and suggestions. Subsequently, the assistant executive engineer of the NH state wing, Aluva, was instructed to prepare a detailed project estimate, for approximately Rs 1.5 crore. It was later finalised by the PWD central zone superintending engineer and forwarded to the chief engineer and the Kerala Road Safety Commission for administrative sanction, the report said.
Meanwhile, the government is also planning to prepare a proposal for a link road from Angamaly to Thuravur as a long-term measure.
This decision was taken in a meeting called by the advocate general of the departments concerned, including police and PWD. The meeting was held following an HC directive to file a report explaining the steps taken by police to ease congestion at sensitive spots in Kochi during festival seasons.
The police report identifies Edappally junction as a congestion hotspot. The situation has been aggravated by the exponential increase in the number of vehicles plying through the intersection as well as overall surge in vehicular density on city roads, it says.
Under the new traffic pattern, the right turn towards Alappuzha from Edappally junction has been closed off. Vehicles intending to travel to Alappuzha via NH 66 must now proceed approximately 1km ahead towards Varappuzha, and take a U-turn at Al Ameen Point.
The right turn for vehicles from Aluva NH 544 to Varappuzha direction (NH 66) has also been blocked. Motorists are expected to continue on NH 66 for approximately half a kilometre in the Alappuzha direction, and then take the Mayilalath temple U-turn to re-join NH 66.
The U-turn in front of Edappally church has become overburdened; causing long queues of vehicles extending up to Palarivattom SN Junction.
The church front is heavily congested, with vehicles from multiple directions attempting to converge at a single U-turn point. Pedestrian movement has also been hindered due to the congestion, the report said.