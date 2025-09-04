Kochi traffic rerouting gets government approval; new curbs at Edappally, Vyttila junctions

KOCHI: The rerouting of traffic at major choke points, proposed by the Kochi City police, has been formally approved by the transport minister, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has informed the Kerala High Court.

The revisions were adopted following no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the PWD (NH) central circle, and the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), according to a report on traffic congestion at Edappally and Vyttila junctions that was submitted to the court.

In clearing the proposal, the minister also made some modifications and suggestions. Subsequently, the assistant executive engineer of the NH state wing, Aluva, was instructed to prepare a detailed project estimate, for approximately Rs 1.5 crore. It was later finalised by the PWD central zone superintending engineer and forwarded to the chief engineer and the Kerala Road Safety Commission for administrative sanction, the report said.

Meanwhile, the government is also planning to prepare a proposal for a link road from Angamaly to Thuravur as a long-term measure.

This decision was taken in a meeting called by the advocate general of the departments concerned, including police and PWD. The meeting was held following an HC directive to file a report explaining the steps taken by police to ease congestion at sensitive spots in Kochi during festival seasons.

The police report identifies Edappally junction as a congestion hotspot. The situation has been aggravated by the exponential increase in the number of vehicles plying through the intersection as well as overall surge in vehicular density on city roads, it says.