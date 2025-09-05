Bedridden man dies of burns, smoke inhalation after house fire in Kochi’s Puthuvype

KOCHI: A bedridden elderly man lost his life after suffering burns and inhaling smoke from a fire that erupted inside a house at Puthuvype late on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Ashokan, 67, a resident of Panikkarpady in Puthuvype.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night while Ashokan was alone at home, said Rajesh M C, the brother of the deceased.

Ashokan had been bedridden for years due to severe cardiac ailments.

The tragedy unfolded late on Wednesday night, shortly after dinner, when his son Abhijith suffered an electric shock while switching on a fan. The impact threw him onto a nearby bed, leaving him unconscious. In the rush to take Abhijith to the hospital, the family left Ashokan alone at home.

“When we returned, we noticed a burning smell. On entering the house, we found the room gutted by fire, filled with smoke, and Ashokan was lying unconscious with burns,” said Rajesh.

Though the family attempted to douse the fire, and rushed him to Ernakulam General Hospital, Ashokan succumbed on the way around midnight, he added.

Police stated that a case of unnatural death has been registered, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Preliminary findings suggest a possible short circuit, while Ashokan’s existing cardiac ailments may have worsened the situation,” said an officer with Mulavukad police station.