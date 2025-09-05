Govt aims to bring underprivileged sections to mainstream: Minister O R Kelu

KOCHI: The government is committed to integrating underprivileged sections of society into the mainstream, said O R Kelu, Minister for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes Welfare, on Friday.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of Gaddika 2025, a folk art fair and exhibition jointly organised by the Scheduled Caste/Tribes Welfare Departments and the Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS), at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

“Gaddika aimed to bring the products manufactured by individuals from tribal communities to the public, thereby creating employment, income, and a livelihood for them,” the minister said.

At the event, the minister presented the Dakshayani Velayudhan Memorial Award, instituted by the Mulavukad Panchayat, to the best traditional art group in conjunction with Gaddhika. The award was won by Pakkanar Parunthattam, a tribal art form performed by Thenadi Nadan Kalasangham led by Mahesh Thenadi from Kottarakkara.

The seven-day event featured over 30 tribal art forms. Various art forms such as Paliya Nritham, Koraga Nritham, Pattuvazhi, Kanjoor Nattu Polima, Parunthattam, Chimmana Kali, Maritheyyam, Gotra Geethika, Thuyilunarthu Pattu, Uralikuthu, Nagakali, and Vellattam offered the audience innovative experiences. Each performance reflected the lifestyles, customs, and beliefs of tribal people.

“These kinds of events help revive many art forms that are disappearing,” added Kelu. The expo of handicraft items, traditional jewellery, bamboo products, forest products, and natural products by the community members provided them with an opportunity to market their products and was a great encouragement for the artists. Restaurants serving unique dishes were also set up at the event.