Insufficient drains: Waterlogging threat looms over Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway section

KOCHI: The Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of NH 66, where an acute traffic congestion is being witnessed due to ongoing elevated highway construction work, faces a permanent waterlogging threat as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is reportedly proceeding with the drainage construction without sufficient drain outlets.

Officials of various panchayats, through which the stretch passes, and the Janakeeya Jagrata Samiti accuse the NHAI of providing storm water outlets to small canals en route, instead of draining it out to big water bodies, which they claim will only result in flooding of low-lying areas.

In fact, Kodamthuruth panchayat is yet to give permission to the NHAI to provide drain outlets, despite the central agency seeking the same nearly a year ago.

“The NHAI is seeking to drain the water into small canals (edathodu), instead of the Kuthiathode lake. But the same will only result in waterlogging of the entire low-lying region. Only 1.5 km of the NH frontage passes through our region, from Kuthiathode to Chammanad School. We are not ready to give the nod to drain the storm water into small canals,” said Kodamthuruth panchayat president Jayakumar V G.

“What should have been ideally done is to drain the storm water into major water bodies like Aroor Lake, Chandiroor canal and Kuthiathode lake, instead of small water bodies, which will get easily filled up. The panchayat is yet to give the nod, but the NHAI is going ahead with the drainage construction without sufficient outlets,” said Sanoob Aziz, a member of the Samiti, formed to protest the lack of adequate basic amenities on the stretch.