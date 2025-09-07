Over 30 children fall ill in Kochi, cause yet to be traced

KOCHI: Around 35 to 40 children in Keerampara panchayat, near Kothamangalam, fell ill and sought treatment at various hospitals in the past week. The children, under the age of 10, were hospitalised with symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea.

“As many cases were reported and children sought treatment at the Primary Health Centre, the medical officer informed us about the spread. We suspect contaminated water to be the reason behind the disease spread. Most families are dependent on Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) connections. However, people who use well water have also been affected with symptoms,” said Beena Rijo, the vice-president of the panchayat. The panchayat authorities have sent samples for lab tests to diagnose the condition and cause of spread.

“The condition is not diagnosed yet. We checked with the school. But children who don’t go to school, including anganwadi kids, have also been affected. Also, these children recover in two or three days. The panchayat and health officials are investigating the spread,” said Basil Baby, ward member of Chenkara, one of the affected areas.

The first case was reported on September 1. Basil Baby said that the local body has been ensuring chlorination of drinking water sources, and prevention activities. Most cases are reported in Chenkara, Punnekkad North, Palamattam, and Punnekkad South wards of the local body.

“The people here usually don’t go out to have food. However, while enquiring, we came to know that some children have consumed food from outside – hotels and restaurants. We are still investigating to find the cause of the spread and prevent further spread,” she added.

“There were several payasamelas and food fests. We don’t know if these food items have caused the viral infection. The department of health and the local body have taken precautions,” said Mamachen Joseph, former president of Keerampara panchayat.