Kumbalangi-Aroor bridge work to commence today

KOCHI: After a nearly six-year-long wait, the construction of the Kumbalangi-Aroor bridge, which will provide easy access to coastal residents of Ernakulam to the national highway by cutting short the distance by 12 km, will start on Monday.

The 300-metre-long bridge, which will be constructed across the Vembanad lake at a cost of Rs 35.36 crore to connect Kumbalangi village in Kochi taluk and Aroor village in Alappuzha district, is also expected to boost the tourism potential of the region.

“The work will start at 9 am on Monday with ‘bhoomi pooja’. The materials have already been brought to the construction sites at both banks. Considering the safety of the public, the raft ferry service will be stopped by 8 pm on Sunday.

The traffic movement through the section is also banned from Monday. A notice board has been put up at both the KELTRON ferry and Kumbalangi sides, informing the public. We aim to finish the construction in one-and-a-half years,” said an official of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB).

“It was a long-pending demand of residents, mainly of the Kumbalangi region. Many of them work in institutions such as KELTRON and seafood export companies based in Aroor. They currently use the raft service or take the road route. The realisation of the project will spare them the difficulty of circumnavigating around 15 km to reach Aroor.

However, the narrow road from KELTRON ferry to the NH-66 should be widened as the section will see a sizable traffic movement once the bridge is opened,” said Sreenivasan E V, a resident of KELTRON ferry, who provided land for the project.