Police arrest three migrant workers from West Bengal with 90 kg of ganja

KOCHI: Ernakulam Rural police nabbed three migrant workers with 90 kg of ganja in Perumbavoor on Sunday. The accused are Ashiq Iqbal, 27, of Murshidabad, Alangir Sardar, 25, of Nadia, and Sohail Rana, 20, of Saheb Nagar — all natives of West Bengal.

The trio was apprehended while transporting the contraband in a West Bengal-registered car from Odisha towards Perumbavoor, said a source with the Ernakulam Rural police. The team intercepted the vehicle at Pookkattupadi.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused persons usually procure the narcotics from Odisha at Rs 2,000 per kilogram and sell it in Kerala for Rs 25,000–Rs 30,000 per kilogram.

After each sale, the group returns to their native place using by-routes to evade police checks,” said a personnel with the squad. The seized contraband, valued at several lakhs, has prompted a detailed probe to identify local buyers linked to the racket, he added.