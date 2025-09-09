Deadline over, Vyttila carriageway maintenance remains half-done

KOCHI: The repair of the Vyttila Mobility Hub carriageway, which had been lying dilapidated for nearly one-and-a-half years, was finally taken up in the first week of June, with a tight deadline of three months. However, there is no respite for hundreds of commuters using the integrated transit terminal as the work remains suspended for nearly a month. Even as the deadline has passed, the repair has reached only the half-way stage.

According to sources, the main reason for the delay is the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS)’s failure to make timely payments to the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) which is carrying out the renovation.

The old interlocking tiles were fully removed, and the ground has been filled up with metal and loose earth. New tiles too were brought to the site, but then the work was suspended because of the fund issue.

“We handed over another portion of the project cost last week. Now, we’ve made 50% payment. The CSML authorities have promised to restart the work after Onam,” a senior VMHS official said.

Vyttila councillor Sunitha Dixon has threatened to launch a hunger protest if the repair of the hub suffers further delay. “The commuters are badly affected by dust rising from the ground, besides the bumpy ride. They should complete the repair on a war footing,” she said.

When contacted, a CSML official said the laying of new interlocking tiles will be taken up soon.