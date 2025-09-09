Fort Kochi woman duped of Rs 1 Lakh

KOCHI: A 43-year-old resident of Fort Kochi lost approximately Rs 1 lakh in another incident of cyber fraud. This episode comes close to a case of a city homemaker being swindled of Rs 2.8 crore through a virtual arrest scam, said a source with the Kochi city police.

Based on a complaint registered, a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal breach of trust was subsequently registered.

As per the complaint, the fraudsters, posing as customer care representatives of an FM radio station, contacted her through a WhatsApp call. She then received a link on her number and was instructed to click on it.

Once she did, the scammers gained access to her phone and siphoned off Rs 95,000 from her bank account, said an official with the Fort Kochi police station.

Though the incident took place in August, the victim approached the police with a formal complaint only recently, said the officer.