Kidiki: The Seven-Minute Emotional Wellness Card Game

Each card nudges you to check in: What am I sensing in my body? What emotions are surfacing? What needs are waiting to be heard? The game is based on the rules of elimination. Each card is answered with a ‘yes’ or ‘no’, the ‘nos’ are removed from the deck. You keep eliminating as you play, removing the number of ‘yes’ further from your stack till you have the cards that represent your current emotional state.



Kidiki can easily be incorporated into your daily routine, as a quick check-in before the morning rush or as a quiet ritual before bed. By steadily eliminating the cards, you are left with a handful that mirrors your present state, and you are handed the clarity you need to go about your day or prepare for the next. It is also handy if you have a habit of journaling; you can easily keep track of your thoughts and feelings more effectively.