Pink Line: Metro piling work to start only after fixing water pipeline faults

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has suspended the piling work in Padamugal and Vazhakkala areas as part of the Pink Line construction till the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) resolves issues related to pipeline faults in the section.

A meeting of representatives of the KMRL, KWA and the contracting company was held on Tuesday, in which the Water Authority promised to complete the pipe replacement work within 10 days.

“The KMRL informed the meeting that it has decided to resume the piling work only after testing of the replaced pipeline is completed,” a Metro spokesperson said.

Currently, the old pipes on the stretch are being replaced with DI and PVC pipes at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The meeting also decided to complete the road tarring work, that was earlier stopped due to rain, as soon as the pipeline replacement activities are completed.

Currently, the narrow road on the Vazhakala-Palarivattom stretch has deteriorated and traffic congestion is being felt at points like Padamugal, Morarji Road entrance and Chembumukku.