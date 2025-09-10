Underpass work on NH 544 lags behind

THRISSUR: Traffic congestion continues to plague Amballur, especially during the peak hours, though the service roads were repaired soon after the High Court order.

For the past two months, the construction of underpasses at five locations – Amballur, Koratty, Perambra, Muringoor and Chirangara – has been lagging behind. At Amballur, the construction was stopped citing weak terrain of soil, resulting in traffic congestion.

It is reported that construction can only be resumed after proper soil testing. It is still not clear whether a soil test was done before commencing the construction. “The actual agreement was to complete the construction of underpass at Amballur in 10 months.