Underpass work on NH 544 lags behind

THRISSUR: Traffic congestion continues to plague Amballur, especially during the peak hours, though the service roads were repaired soon after the High Court order.
For the past two months, the construction of underpasses at five locations – Amballur, Koratty, Perambra, Muringoor and Chirangara – has been lagging behind. At Amballur, the construction was stopped citing weak terrain of soil, resulting in traffic congestion.
It is reported that construction can only be resumed after proper soil testing. It is still not clear whether a soil test was done before commencing the construction. “The actual agreement was to complete the construction of underpass at Amballur in 10 months.
It has been a year since the work commenced, yet no proportionate progress has been achieved. Not even 50% of the work has been completed,” said Sareesh, a local resident. KPCC secretary and petitioner in the case Shaji Kodankandath said that the contract company was actually blacklisted and had many crises which resulted in the delay.
“It is still uncertain when the construction will be completed. How long do the people in these regions have to suffer this misery? The entire system in the region, including police, local bodies, transportation and health care facilities are being affected by the unplanned and unscientific construction work on NH 544,” he said.
He also questioned why people should pay the toll fee for a road that makes their lives even more complex. Dust rising in the construction locations also adds to the health concerns of the panchayats in the region. Commuters are worried about whether the toll fee collection, which was halted by the High Court, would resume as the HC is set to consider the case against fee collection.