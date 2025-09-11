Poor upkeep: Roof of classroom caves in at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College, no casualties

KOCHI: The once prestigious college in the city is falling into ruins due to the lack of proper maintenance. On Tuesday, the students of third-year BA Malayalam course of Ernakulam Maharaja’s College were greeted by a sad sight. A portion of the roof of their classroom had caved in! The situation was serious enough to make the authorities move the students to another classroom.

Sources at the college stated that the building has heritage value and is over a century old. It previously housed the elementary school that evolved into the present-day college. “The building accommodates the Malayalam Department. Despite multiple complaints, there has been no action to address the deterioration affecting the structure, which reportedly began in the upstairs bathroom. Further delays in repair could potentially risk the stability of the building,” said a source.

It is reported that two months ago, engineers from the PWD visited the place to assess the damage to the wooden structure. “However, no further action has been taken.