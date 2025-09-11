Rs 39 lakh, 20 cases: ‘Operation Shylock’ takes loan sharks by surprise in Kerala

KOCHI: With the rise in illegal moneylending activities after the lapse of Operation Kubera, Ernakulam range police revived the crackdown through a surprise drive code-named ‘Operation Shylock,’ registering 20 cases and seizing nearly Rs 39 lakh in a single day.

As part of the operation, a special squad led by Ernakulam Range DIG S Satheesh Bino, with the support of nearly 2,000 police personnel, carried out raids at 298 locations across Ernakulam Rural, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts.

“A renewed version of Operation Kubera was long overdue, and concerns have been mounting. At this stage, the Ernakulam range launched the surprise drive to curb illegal moneylending and exorbitant interest practices,” said a source with Ernakulam range office.

The secret drive began at 7 am on Tuesday and resulted in the registration of 20 cases under the Ernakulam Range. The drive continued until around 7 pm but was called off once details of the raid began to spread through various channels, said the officer. DIG Satheesh Bino said the drive was launched based on complaints received over the past three months, along with intelligence inputs.

“It was found that most of the suspects were running illegal moneylending activities secretly, often under the guise of other businesses. We could trace only a fraction of operations, while many others are still active,” said Satheesh Bino. Whenever we receive specific intelligence inputs or credible information, we will restart such operations, he said.

At first, we formed a special squad with a limited number of personnel to act on specific intelligence inputs. Later, we were compelled to deploy additional forces and strengthen the operation with support from local stations, he added.