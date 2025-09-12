KMRL to introduce smart parking at metro stations with lower fees, monthly passes

KOCHI: Finding a parking spot is a major headache for Kochiites. Thankfully, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is offering a solution.

In a couple of months, the public will be able to avail the ‘Smart Parking’ facilities at metro stations at affordable rates – lower than what’s charged at most other parking facilities in the city and even by private contractors at select stations like Palarivattom and Vadakkekotta.

While four/three wheelers will be levied Rs 15 for the first two hours, two wheelers need to pay only Rs 5. The four-wheelers will be charged Rs 5 for every extra hour while the two-wheelers will have to pay Rs 5 more for every extra two hours.

The KMRL also plans to introduce monthly passes of Rs 1,000 for four wheelers and Rs 500 for two wheelers. At present, non-metro commuters are charged Rs 35 (four/three wheelers) and Rs 20 (two-wheelers) for the first two hours. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers are charged Rs 20 and Rs 10 extra, respectively, for every additional hour.

“At present, the parking fee for metro and non-metro commuters is different, and the former is comparatively lower. We’ve decided to charge a uniform fee, currently levied from metro commuters, from all vehicle owners once the smart parking solutions are introduced,” said a senior KMRL official.