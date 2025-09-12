KMRL to introduce smart parking at metro stations with lower fees, monthly passes

KOCHI: Finding a parking spot is a major headache for Kochiites. Thankfully, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is offering a solution.
In a couple of months, the public will be able to avail the ‘Smart Parking’ facilities at metro stations at affordable rates – lower than what’s charged at most other parking facilities in the city and even by private contractors at select stations like Palarivattom and Vadakkekotta.
While four/three wheelers will be levied Rs 15 for the first two hours, two wheelers need to pay only Rs 5. The four-wheelers will be charged Rs 5 for every extra hour while the two-wheelers will have to pay Rs 5 more for every extra two hours.
The KMRL also plans to introduce monthly passes of Rs 1,000 for four wheelers and Rs 500 for two wheelers. At present, non-metro commuters are charged Rs 35 (four/three wheelers) and Rs 20 (two-wheelers) for the first two hours. Four-wheelers and two-wheelers are charged Rs 20 and Rs 10 extra, respectively, for every additional hour.
“At present, the parking fee for metro and non-metro commuters is different, and the former is comparatively lower. We’ve decided to charge a uniform fee, currently levied from metro commuters, from all vehicle owners once the smart parking solutions are introduced,” said a senior KMRL official.
The public can use the smart parking facilities at least 30 minutes prior to the time of the first metro train and till at least one hour after the departure of the last train from the respective metro station.
At present, 13 stations — Aluva, Ambattukavu, Cochin University, Edappally, Changampuzha Park, Palarivattom, Kaloor, MG Road, Elamkulam, Thykoodam, Petta, Vadakkekotta and Tripunithura — are equipped with the smart parking solutions. “We intend to equip parking lots of the remaining phase 1 metro stations — except Companypady, Town Hall and Maharaja’s, which have very little parking space – with smart parking solutions in a phased manner,” said the official.
The move comes even as the KMRL is entrusting the management and operation of the Smart Parking Management system, jointly implemented with Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), to a specialised agency and has floated tenders for the same.