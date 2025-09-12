Son stabs former woman councillor; police tracing accused, victim stable

KOCHI: Former councillor of Kaloor South ward under Kochi corporation, Gracy Joseph, was stabbed by her son on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm when her son, Shefin Joseph, reached the shop run by Gracy near Lisie Hospital. Following a heated argument, Shefin allegedly attacked her with a knife he was carrying. Though Gracy’s husband, who was present at the shop, tried to intervene, Shefin stabbed her three times before fleeing the spot, said a source with the Kochi city police.

“It is learned that the youth is a drug addict. Though the family has not filed any formal complaint, we have begun efforts to trace him after the incident,” said an officer with the Ernakulam Town North police.

Hospital authorities said Gracy’s condition is stable. The family, meanwhile, has requested the police to initiate counselling for the youth, the police officer said. The officer added that further action would be taken if the family files a complaint or if the victim gives a statement.